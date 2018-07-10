VENTNOR — A free vision and eye screening will be held at the Ventnor Library on Atlantic Avenue Friday in state and local efforts to reduce blindness.
Officials from the state Department of Human Services’ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired teamed up with Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, to host the Project BEST eye screening for community members from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Early detection is essential to reducing the risk of blindness and severe vision loss,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a statement.
Project BEST (Better Eye-Health Services and Treatment) is part of an ongoing state initiative to provide eye health education and safety by offering free screenings to adults and children. Researchers estimate that half of all blindness or severe vision loss cases can be prevention, state officials said.
The screening project especially targets low-income residents, older adults, people with diabetes, migrant workers and people with special needs.
The Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired also offers education, vocational rehabilitation and living assistance to help people remain independent while adjusting to vision loss.
“This event is a great resource to the island community, especially our senior citizens,” Armato said in a statement.
For more information or to schedule a free eye screening, call 877-685-8878 or email AskCBVI@dhs.state.nj.us
