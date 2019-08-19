MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged last summer with the fatal beating of her mother and grandmother will appear in court Monday where attorneys are expected to announce a new plea.
Heather Barbera, 42, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that include two counts of first-degree murder, will appear in Atlantic County Superior Court in front of Judge Bernard E. DeLury.
Prosecutors allege Barbera beat Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, to death before robbing them July 8, 2018, inside a condo at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums in Ventnor.
Barbera’s attorney, James Leonard, said Thursday he and Assistant Prosecutor Anne Crater needed more time to flesh out what he said will ultimately be a “counter plea on the behalf of the defendant.”
“We are working diligently to resolve this matter without a trial,” Leonard said at the time.
The pretrial conference was rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
As of Thursday, DeLury still has a trial date set for Barbera for Oct. 8.
Barbera is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
