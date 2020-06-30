Ventnor officials said Tuesday that they have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks at the fishing pier after area municipalities canceled their displays.
"We were informed that area fireworks have been canceled so have decided to cancel our viewing at the pier," according to the post. "Thank you for your interest and hope you can celebrate the holiday safely another way!"
