The vernal equinox Thursday will begin a steep, albeit brief climb of temperatures into Friday, accompanied by rounds of showers, or even thunderstorms. A just-as-steep climb down will then happen for the weekend.
Periods of rain will continue through the morning. Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible, with a stream or creek flooding not ruled out. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for morning lows, fairly steady from the overnight hours.
The reason is a fast-moving but strong piece of energy coming through. Between 8 and 10 a.m., the rain should exit. Totals will be between 0.3 and 0.6 inches.
Afterward, we’ll be dry, but we won’t see much sunshine, either. We’ll just squeeze out a few peeks of sun by sunset. It will be a comfortable afternoon, though. Highs will range from the upper 50s along the coastline to the mid-60s on the mainland. That will be be about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
As we go into Thursday evening, we’ll continue a mostly cloudy sky. The vernal equinox, when the sun moves directly over the equator, will be at 11:49 p.m. It’s the earliest since 1896, and it comes at a good time, since we’re also near the earliest blooms on record in South Jersey.
Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., a warm front will lift through. Showers will mainly be confined to Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, but one or two should be able to slip into the New Jersey Turnpike corridor down here, perhaps making it to Hammonton or Stafford Township. Temperatures will be on the rise afterward, as southwesterly winds waft in balmy air from the Gulf of Mexico.
I’d expect 50s for much of the area, and we should start out near 60 come sunrise Friday.
My thoughts haven’t changed on Friday’s forecast. There will be sun, there will be wind, there will be very warm temperatures and we may see a thunderstorm.
Expect a partly sunny sky throughout the day. Southwest winds will gust 25-35 mph, which will mix down warm air aloft.
Highs will range from warm along the shores, where 60s will be seen for highs, to very warm for towns like Vineland, Mullica Township and Folsom, where upper 70s will be the case. Atlantic City International Airport should get to 78 degrees, four degrees shy of the record.
A shower or thunderstorm will be possible late as a cold front passes between 5 p.m. and midnight. I believe most of us will be dry.
As they say: “What goes up, must come down.” And that will be true for the weekend. Arctic air, for March standards, will move on in. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low 50s as the sky clears. Then, even with a good amount of strong March sun, we will only rise into the mid-50s.
Sunday will then be well below average, sitting in the mid-40s. With plentiful sunshine, though, at least it won’t feel as chilly.
