While we may be lifting out of our coldest day until next winter, we’ll have enough chilly air left Friday.
First, a recap of Wednesday. We did not break the record cold high temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport. Millville, where records are kept, too, did not break it either.
There's an area of mid-level clouds that will pass through the day. Still, we'll call it a partly sunny sky, as the sun will filter through it.
Otherwise, bundle up. You’ll need the coat, thick socks and even hand warmers if you will be working outside. Temperatures start out in the teens for much of the mainland, with low 20s along the shore.
A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the day. A few flurries will be around during the day, but accumulations will be unlikely. Temperatures will rise above freezing by around noon, but we will not go much higher than that. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
Moving after sunset, a mainly clear evening is expected. Bundle up again if you will be heading out for the night. Clouds will build back in again by Friday morning. Lows will range from the low 20s on the mainland to the mid 20s along the shore.
We will start out with a little sun Friday morning, but that will be replaced by a gray sky. As it turns out, our last accumulating snow of the year, on average, is March 8. Could we hit the target? It will be possible.
A weakening disturbance will pass through the mid-South and go offshore. We’ll be on the northern edge of this, a familiar tune this winter. Between 2 and 4 p.m., a mix of rain and snow will set up in South Jersey from west to east. It will be very possible that we go to all snow as the afternoon wears on, especially north of Route 40. The snow that falls will be light in intensity but a wet snow as well. This actually spells good news for the roads, as snow should struggle to accumulate there.
Expect a slick evening commute. Right around sunset, warmer air should work in to the point where it will go to all rain everywhere. Then, between 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., the rain will taper off and end.
In terms of snow totals, only a coating to 1 inch is likely. Again, though, most of this should be on grassy or colder surfaces. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Salt your walkways before you go to bed, but it will be spotty at best.
Saturday will then be a dry day as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Expect upper 40s for highs in places like Atlantic City, where the St. Patrick's Day will be. Then, expect low 50s on the mainland. A driving rain will then really make us feel like spring Saturday night into Sunday. Afternoon highs well into the 50s will be likely.
