VINELAND — Jamal Johnson set off on foot alone Saturday from the memorial for a Camden man who was fatally shot by police last month to Washington, D.C., to call attention to police brutality and try to enact changes in policing.
The 61-year-old disabled U.S. Marine veteran and Philadelphia native will spend the next 24 days walking 150 miles to deliver a set of demands for changes in policing to the Congressional Black Caucus as part of the Stop Killing Us initiative.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Vineland police declined to comment for this story.
While a rally was planned for an hour before the march was to begin at Fourth and Wood streets near where Rashaun Washington, 37, was shot and killed by police July 14, Johnson was the only person at the memorial.
“I’m on my own now,” he said as he began his march, a sandwich board tied over his shoulders with the back reading “IF ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’ … STOP KILLING EACH OTHER!”
On July 14, police were called to Wood Street and North West Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on a front porch. The standoff lasted 28 minutes, during which time police said Washington was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and threatening he had an explosive.
Washington was fatally shot by Sgt. Brian Armstrong, 30, who has been placed on administrative leave while the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigates the incident, per attorney general guidelines. Armstrong’s salary is listed as $102,824, according to public records.
Johnson’s demands include changes to the no-knock policy when executing search warrants, stop and frisk without probable cause and racial profiling. He also aims to reduce gun violence in communities.
“Hopefully it will help to alleviate the killings that are going on out here with law enforcement and the general public,” he said.
Johnson said he has seen the police body camera footage from the July 14 standoff, and that there were “other options available” to police.
“If they were out here for 30 minutes with him, they could have called someone from crisis intervention,” he said, adding Washington was acting erratically. “If you can call people for suicide, why can’t you call someone for him?”
This is the second year Johnson is marching in protest. Last year, he departed from Philadelphia, where David Jones, 30, was fatally shot by police June 8, 2017.
“It’s important that we don’t forget — it’s not that all cops are bad, but some of the laws need to change, and that’s my goal,” Johnson said.
Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
