VINELAND — A U.S. Marine veteran is planning to march Saturday from the site of a recent police-involved shooting to Washington, D.C., to draw attention to police brutality, according his organization Stop Killing Us.
Jamal Johnson, a 61-year-old disabled veteran and Philadelphia native, said he plans to walk the 150 miles, starting from the spot where a Camden man was shot by police after a 28-minute standoff last month. This is the second year in a row Johnson is making the trek. Last year, he walked from Philadelphia.
There will be a rally at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Wood streets, followed by the march at noon.
At the conclusion of the 24-day march, Johnson will hold a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28.
“We want to end the daily police murders of people and point towards some solutions that could change policing nationwide,” Johnson said in a press release. “Also, we want to encourage safer streets in our neighborhoods by reducing crime and preventing further gun violence.”
On July 14, Vineland police were called to Wood Street and North West Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on the front porch. During a standoff with Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, officers fired their weapons. Washington died as a result of his injuries. The standoff lasted 28 minutes, during which time police said Washington was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and threatening he had an explosive.
According to the organization, the Stop Killing Us (SKU) Solutions Campaign was launched in 2017 as part of the commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington, and in remembrance of the Aug. 28, 1955, lynching of Emmett Till.
