Bill Package

A111/S149: Authorizes special Combat Action Badge license plate program;

A828/S1679: Issues special license plates to recipients of a Bronze star, or spouses of recipients;

A4233/S2106: Requires Adjutant General of DMVA to issue state flag to resident enrolling in federal service academy;

A3883/S2601: Revises provisions of state law concerning claiming and proper disposal of cremains of veterans and eligible spouses or dependents;

A4089/S2607: Authorizes grants to purchase and rehabilitate abandoned homes for homeless veterans;

A4833/S2784: Permits county clerk or register of deeds and mortgages to issue identification card to Gold Star Family Member;

A2451/S129/1025: Excludes from gross income taxation military compensation for personnel serving outside of state and combat zone compensation;

ACR55/SCR120: Urges Congress to enact reforms addressing sexual harassment and assault in U.S. Armed Forces;

AR97/SR75: Urges president and Congress to enact legislation which prevents IRS from collecting taxes on any amount of student loan forgiven for deceased veterans;

S3594: Provides certain employment protections for National Guard members employed in NJ;

AJR21/SJR59: Designates May of each year as "Civil War Veterans Recognition Month," in honor of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War; and

AJR116/SJR83: Expresses support for United States Air Force to base F-35 fighter jets at 177th Fighter Wing at Atlantic City International Airport.