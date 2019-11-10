111218_nws_spveterans (9)

The American Legion Honor Guard presents the colors during the Veterans Day ceremony Sunday morning at Patriots Park in Somers Point.

Southwest wind will pump up temperatures to the warmest level of the new week, before a cold front slices through the mild weather. Record cold is likely Wednesday, moderating into the weekend.

Temperatures on Monday morning will start in the 40s for most places, with perhaps a few 30s well inland. It will be a seasonable start to the day, something we haven’t seen in a few mornings.

A southwest wind will provide the temperature boost needed to reach 60 degrees for the day. We’ll see increasing and thickening cloudiness throughout the day. Veterans Day ceremonies will be comfortable if they are outside. It’ll be a good day for outdoor work or activities, too.

It’ll be a cloudy evening as temperatures fall through the mild 50s. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the 40s. It could be windows-open weather for sleeping, as long as you close them by 6 a.m.

A cold front will bring rain between 6 and 8 a.m., from west to east. Cold air will surge in behind the system. The high temperature will likely be when the rain starts, around 50, and then falling through the 40s as a north wind blows in with the shower.

The rain will end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rainfall totals of 0.10 to 0.25 inches will be expected.

Many of you will wonder if we will see any snow. We probably will not. As a snow fan, I’d like to see it. I just doubt the cold air catching up in time. Maybe those of you in Vineland or Mullica Township or Stafford Township will see a few flakes mixed in at the end with no accumulation. That’d be it, though.

Tuesday afternoon will then fall into the 30s, and with the wind chill, it’ll be below freezing. So if you will be out all day Tuesday, prepare for it to be colder coming back than leaving.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be the coldest one yet. Expect the thermometer to dive to around 20, with a handful of teens, west of the parkway. Working to the east of the parkway, it’ll rise to the upper 20s. Record lows will be possible at Atlantic City International Airport, our main climate recording site, as well as secondary stations like Millville and Cape May.

Flash drought, first freeze: October 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

The heart of the arctic air will arrive Wednesday. Aided by a brisk north wind (stronger in the morning), highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s. That’ll bring more records in South Jersey, despite the partly to mostly sunny sky. Bring any outdoor pets in during the day.

Finally, thank you to all of the veterans all across South Jersey and beyond. Whether you are reading this article or watching our weather videos or know someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it is because of you that we keep our freedom. As Dr. Martin Luther King said, “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.”

Thank you.

