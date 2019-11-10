Southwest wind will pump up temperatures to the warmest level of the new week, before a cold front slices through the mild weather. Record cold is likely Wednesday, moderating into the weekend.
Temperatures on Monday morning will start in the 40s for most places, with perhaps a few 30s well inland. It will be a seasonable start to the day, something we haven’t seen in a few mornings.
A southwest wind will provide the temperature boost needed to reach 60 degrees for the day. We’ll see increasing and thickening cloudiness throughout the day. Veterans Day ceremonies will be comfortable if they are outside. It’ll be a good day for outdoor work or activities, too.
It’ll be a cloudy evening as temperatures fall through the mild 50s. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the 40s. It could be windows-open weather for sleeping, as long as you close them by 6 a.m.
A cold front will bring rain between 6 and 8 a.m., from west to east. Cold air will surge in behind the system. The high temperature will likely be when the rain starts, around 50, and then falling through the 40s as a north wind blows in with the shower.
The rain will end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rainfall totals of 0.10 to 0.25 inches will be expected.
Many of you will wonder if we will see any snow. We probably will not. As a snow fan, I’d like to see it. I just doubt the cold air catching up in time. Maybe those of you in Vineland or Mullica Township or Stafford Township will see a few flakes mixed in at the end with no accumulation. That’d be it, though.
Tuesday afternoon will then fall into the 30s, and with the wind chill, it’ll be below freezing. So if you will be out all day Tuesday, prepare for it to be colder coming back than leaving.
Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be the coldest one yet. Expect the thermometer to dive to around 20, with a handful of teens, west of the parkway. Working to the east of the parkway, it’ll rise to the upper 20s. Record lows will be possible at Atlantic City International Airport, our main climate recording site, as well as secondary stations like Millville and Cape May.
The heart of the arctic air will arrive Wednesday. Aided by a brisk north wind (stronger in the morning), highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s. That’ll bring more records in South Jersey, despite the partly to mostly sunny sky. Bring any outdoor pets in during the day.
Finally, thank you to all of the veterans all across South Jersey and beyond. Whether you are reading this article or watching our weather videos or know someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it is because of you that we keep our freedom. As Dr. Martin Luther King said, “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.”
Thank you.
7) Nov. 22, 1989
Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
6) Nov. 19, 1955
Eight people were injured, two seriously, as a mix of snow and rain fell across the region. 0.4 inches of snow fell on that cold Saturday.
5) Nov. 16, 1936
It was only 0.1 inches, but it's enough to be measureable.
4) Nov. 13, 1904
The earliest, by year, on the list, the 0.2 inch amount came with temperatures not even falling to freezing.
3) Nov. 7, 2012
This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
2) Nov. 6, 1953
3.2 inches of snow, third for most one day snowfall on record, fell in the early part of the month at A.C. Airport. The Press archives reported on 65 mph winds and significant coastal flooding.
1) Nov. 5, 1973
This A.C. Airport 0.1 inch amount of snow takes home the gold for the earliest measurable snow on record. Again, the temperature didn't fall below freezing for this time, either.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
However, South Jersey's seen flurries in October before
Oct. 29, 2011
One year before Superstorm Sandy struck, another unusual weather event happened in South Jersey. Unmeasurable wet snow and sleet mixed in with rain at times on this Saturday afternoon at A.C. Airport.
Oct. 10, 1979
According to retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, light rain and snow mixed around 2 and 3 p.m. at A.C. Marina then.
Oct. 06, 1935
Flakes have flown in South Jersey before Columbus Day. A.C. Marina reported a trace of snow or sleet on this day.
While a low temperature of 39 degrees on this day leaves some skepticism as to there was actually any frozen precipitation, there has been sleet even as warm as the low 40s before. Average lows are still in the mid-50s.
