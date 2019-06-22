EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After coming home from serving in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces in Kuwait, Stardust Santiago “took the leap” to go to therapy and participate in retreats through the Vet Center.
“One step in the right direction can change your entire life,” said Santiago, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, who served from 2015-16. “These therapists understand what we’re going through, even if they didn’t serve.”
Santiago was one of dozens of Vet Center clients and workers, veterans and officials Saturday morning at the ribbon cutting for the center’s new location in the township; it moved from Ventnor to an office at 2900 Fire Road in December. The center, which is partnered with VA clinics in Northfield, Vineland and Cape May, provides free therapy and other mental health resources for combat veterans in South Jersey.
“When you come home, you can imagine the adjustment — it’s chaos,” said Marco Polo Smigliani, a local veterans advocate. “It’s a lot of stress on them. This is the least we can do, and it’s our responsibility.”
Each day, 22 veterans die “by their own hand,” Smigliani said. Advocates work to make it easier for young people to come forward and get the help they need.
Vet Center Director Kristin R. Brown said they needed more space and a central location, and they’ve found that in their new home. Currently, the center has about 400 veteran clients from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Camden counties.
The center's location in an office building was an intentional move, Brown said, to alleviate any stress veterans might have about coming into a more clinical setting.
“Some people have a lot of anxiety in general for coming in for mental health help,” Brown said. “So we don’t make them feel like they’re coming into a doctor’s office.”
In addition to traditional talk therapy, the center provides yoga, art therapy and groups for veterans who served in specific combat zones or wars.
Wilmington VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane called the partnership between the VA and the Vet Center a “national model.”
“This is one more place veterans can come and get help,” Kane said. “Today is a celebration of their growth and expansion.”
Through the partnership, the two organizations share services and employees — many of whom are veterans themselves — and organize outreach in the community, Brown said, working together to give veterans the best help possible.
Santiago and Kevin Lee Priest, another client of the center, helped Brown cut the ribbon and welcome guests.
Priest, 51, of Ocean City, who served in the Marines and then the Army before becoming disabled, said he uses every service the center offers.
“It’s the hardest thing to do because a lot of us veterans have an ‘invisible barrier’” that stops them from getting help, Priest said. “But when you get out and you’re able to push through, there’s healing on the other side.”
