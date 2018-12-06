Three people have been accused of attempted murder stemming from an October home invasion in Lower Township that indirectly resulted in the fatal shooting of a Millville teen by authorities in Vineland the next day.
Just after midnight Oct. 17, Lower Township police received a 911 call regarding an assault in the 100 block of Old Mill Road in the North Cape May section, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.
Officers found Barry Van Orden, 48, badly beaten, Sutherland said. Van Orden was transported in critical condition to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was released days later from the hospital.
Hours before a detective from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office fatally shot a teenage…
Investigators from Lower Township and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office determined that Jacob L. Servais, 19, of Millville, Michael Woods Jr., 20, of Millville, and Jeramy J. Thompson-Pierce, 19, of Vineland, aided by Deshyamma R. Dalton, 22, of Salem, entered Van Orden's residence, restrained him and assaulted him, causing severe injuries to his head and hand, Sutherland said.
Van Orden was struck repeatedly with a rifle over an extended period of time with significant enough force to break the wooden stock off the rifle, Sutherland said.
On Oct. 18, the day after the home invasion, Servais was fatally shot by Cape May County Prosecutor's Detective John Caccia in the parking lot of Just for Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental in Vineland.
Servais allegedly resisted police and threatened or attacked an officer, or another, with a car before Caccia shot him three times, according to the use-of-force report.
Sutherland said members of the Prosecutor's Office and Lower Township police were in Vineland investigating the home invasion "with the hope and intent of arresting" Dalton while she was returning a rental car.
There is no body camera footage of a Cape May County Prosecutor’s detective fatally shooting…
Authorities said Dalton was Servais' girlfriend but were unaware he would be with her in Vineland.
Sutherland could not comment on Servais' involvement with the home invasion, due to an ongoing investigation.
The Attorney General's Office is investigating Servais' shooting.
Caccia has been placed on administrative leave. Caccia’s annual salary is $73,518, public records show.
State Police charged Servais in June with death by auto in an Elk Township, Gloucester County, crash that killed Servais’ 17-year-old passenger, according to the Daily Journal of Vineland. The crash came after a police chase that started in Franklin Township, the Journal reported.
Dalton was charged Oct. 26 and lodged in the Cape May County jail pending court, Sutherland said.
VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released the name of the Millville …
Thompson-Pierce was arrested in Bridgeton and Woods in Millville on Nov. 20. Both men are in the Cape May County jail.
Thompson-Pierce and Woods were each charged with attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and theft. Additionally, they were each charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Dalton was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and theft, Sutherland said.
Staff Writers Amanda Auble and Lauren Carroll contributed to this report.
