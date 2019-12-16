Verna Peak remembers being 14 years old and watching the evening news in December 1979 with her mother, Edith Boyd, at their Whitesboro, Middle Township, home.
A Navy bus had been ambushed in Puerto Rico.
News cameras onboard the bullet-riddled bus showed a hat with a pin in it that her mother instantly recognized.
"Honest to God, within two seconds later, the embassy called and told my mom about the incident that had occurred," said Peak, now 54.
Peak's sister, Cottie Anne Allen, then a 21-year-old sailor stationed on the island with her husband, was struck multiple times, including in her face, and was going into surgery.
Forty years later, Allen is headed back to the American territory. The dedication of a memorial to the victims of the attack — which claimed two lives and injured nine sailors — is set for Monday, according to Limary Cruz-Rubio, the public information officer for the FBI field office in San Juan.
The attack was reportedly claimed by Puerto Rican nationalists as retribution for the death of activists.
"It's going to be a tough time for me," Allen said on Thursday. "It's been tough ever since I heard about this."
Then stationed at the Naval Security Group Command center Sabana Seca, on the northern coast of the island just west of San Juan, Allen and her fellow sailors were headed to a site four miles away.
On the way, a green truck passed the bus and stopped, blocking its path.
Assailants jumped from a white van on the side of the road and opened fire on the shuttle bus. Seven men and three women were injured; six onboard suffered no injuries. John Ball, 29, a communications expert from Madison, Wisconsin, was driving the bus and died in the incident.
Emil White, 20, a radioman from the U.S. Virgin Islands, also died.
There were no guns on the bus, as it was peacetime, Allen said. As she and others onboard were shot, all they could do was fall to the floor and wait it out. Allen watched others take bullets and felt herself get hit. She was certain she would die.
"At that moment, I thought I was not here anymore," Allen said. "I just laid on the floor of the bus and prayed for my family. ... It was a peaceful moment at that time."
She has no recollection of how long the attack happened. It was as if it was unfolding in slow motion, she said.
The attackers jumped into the van and fled from the scene, leaving the truck. Witnesses say the men jumped from the van and ran across a field about 20 minutes away from the scene, where the van was found on the side of the road, according to the Times.
The family had to rely on calls from Allen's then-husband to hear that she was in stable condition. There was a medical convention on the island at the time, and a plastic surgeon volunteered to work on Allen's facial wounds, she said. After a time at a military hospital on this island, she spent time in a Washington, D.C., hospital before returning home to her mother and seven siblings. She stayed for months and Peak, now a special education teacher at Atlantic City High School, cleaned and dressed her infected wounds.
"The bullet holes were so big that you had to stuff it with gauze," Peak said. "And when you stuffed it with gauze, she screamed bloody murder. ... My mom took care of her. My mom, we all did."
Her sister still experiences pain and emotional trauma from the incident, Peak said. Some shrapnel from the bullets is still inside of her, she said.
One person was arrested in the attack and the investigation is ongoing, Allen said she was told by a Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, official.
Allen retired as a Naval officer in 1996, having worked for years in communications for the branch. Now a resident of Orangeburg, South Carolina, the South Jersey native flew to San Juan on Friday with her daughter, Cheyra Allen, and friend, Rosemary Green, a Naval veteran, for the dedication, which is set for 10 a.m. Monday at the city's Federal Building.
It will the first time Allen has stepped foot in Puerto since the attack, though she has kept in touch with some of the others on the bus that day.
"It's gonna be more than tough," she said. "Yeah, it's gonna be more than tough."
