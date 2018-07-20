Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be taking your questions and discussing the timing and details of Saturday's coastal system on The Press' Facebook Live at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
A soaking rain, gusty winds and a round of minor coastal flooding are all likely for most of the day on Saturday. For boaters, a small craft advisory is out between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A gale alert is out for 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.
In a set-up more like December than July, a low pressure system will develop off the South Carolina coast Friday morning and move up the East Coast into Saturday. The low pressure system will likely make landfall in South Jersey Saturday afternoon.
The weekend is not expected to be a washout, though. Joe says that the rest of Friday will feature low humidity and sunshine. Sunday will be mostly dry, outside of scattered afternoon showers and storms.
