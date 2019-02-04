LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Villas Volunteer Fire Department rescued a man who fell through the ice at Ponder Lodge lake Saturday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Station 60 and 61 were dispatched before 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and reported a person had fallen through the ice and ended up on the island in the middle of the lake.
Two rescue swimmers were sent out to the victim. The victim was placed on the rescue board and pulled back to shore. They were transferred to EMS for further evaluation, according to the post.
Units on scene were squad 60, utility 60, brush 60, dive unit 61 and utility 61. Quint 60 also responded with additional manpower.
The department advised people to remember that ice is not always as thick as it seems and to use caution.
