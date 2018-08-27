A Villas man was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated and eluding police after allegedly hitting a vehicle and leaving the scene, Lower Township police said.
Cpl. Jennifer Anzelone was on routine patrol about 3 a.m. in the township’s Erma section when she saw a red sports car traveling fast on Route 109. The car made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Route 9 and continued to accelerate, police said.
Due to the reckless manner of the driver, Anzelone deactivated her emergency lights and siren and called in a description of the vehicle, along with the direction of travel, to Cape May County dispatch, police said.
At 3:10 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident of Cape Woods Road who said the rear of the resident’s car had just been struck by a red sports car. Officers located the damaged 2005 red Ford Mustang around the corner from the accident scene, police said.
James Savarese, 24, was walking in the street a short distance away, police said. He was processed and transported to the Cape May County jail on a warrant issued by Judge Marian Ragusa, police said.
— Maxwell Reil
