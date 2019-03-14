LOWER TOWNSHIP-- A man police described as suicidal stood outside the Lower Township Public Safety Building Wednesday and asked for an officer to come outside the headquarters and shoot him.
Police identified the suspect as 33 year-old Brian E. Doherty, Jr., of Villas.
They said he was holding a large butterfly style knife demanding that officers shoot him.
Police from inside the building, officers on regular patrol and those on detective duties responded to the scene after received from Cape May County Dispatch at 11:24 a.m.
According to police, Doherty refused to drop the knife. A non-lethal conducted energy device was deployed in attempts to prevent him from injuring himself or others, but police said this was met with negative results.
Officers continued to verbally de-escalate the situation making efforts for a successful resolution. After several minutes, police said they were able to persuade Doherty to voluntarily turn over the weapon.
Responding officers attempted to take Doherty into custody but he resisted and a subsequent struggle ensued during which police said Doherty bit an officer several times.
Officers were successful in finally apprehending Mr. Doherty, who sustained a small scrape to his forehead area.
The injured officer was evaluated, treated and released for his injuries.
Doherty was charged on a warrant with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He is currently in custody awaiting further adjudication.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.