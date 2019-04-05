LOWER TOWNSHIP— Police arrested a 21 year-old Villas man Sunday night after he lunged at an officer with a knife and rain away.
Officer William Kocis was first called to Oregon Avenue at 9:44 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person throwing things at a home, according to a news release from police.
Shortly after meeting with the homeowner, police said Kocis found an a man matching the homeowner's description walking in the area of States and Tennessee Avenues.
Kocis continued to question the man, identified as 21-year-old Zachary Piccioni, about the incident. After, Piccioni refused to speak and attempted to walk away, police said.
Piccioni then lunged at the officer and slashed his abdomen area with a large knife, police said.
Kocis was able to avoid being cut as he stepped back and drew his duty weapon. Piccioni then walked away from the officer continuing to hold the knife.
Piccioni dropped the knife after multiple orders from Kocis, but ran away, police said.
Additional responding officers assisted the search for Piccioni, who had jumped a fence heading north and then east towards a wooded area.
They located Piccioni on Greenwood Avenue.
Officers distracted Piccioni, who they said was still not cooperating, and apprehend him without injuries, according to the release.
Piccioni was transported to Lower Township Police Headquarters, where he was evaluated by Lower Township Rescue.
He was charged with aggravated assault; possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; unlawful possession of a weapon; resisting arrest by physical force; resisting arrest; and criminal mischief.
He was placed on a warrant and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility awaiting further adjudication.
