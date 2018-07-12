A Villas woman died Wednesday after colliding with a big rig that left the tractor trailer over the side of a Bellmawr overpass and the other car underneath the trailer, according to a report from NBC 10 Philadelphia.
Ashley Zarzycki, 24, was a passenger in a Mazda traveling on Route 42 southbound when the driver struck a Dodge Challenger and crashed into a tractor trailer, the report said.
Zarzycki died from injuries while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the article.
