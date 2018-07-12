A Villas woman died Wednesday when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on a Runnemede overpass, leaving the car stuck under the trailer, State Police said Thursday.
Ashley Zarzycki, 24, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was a passenger in a car traveling south on Route 42 when the driver struck another car and crashed into the tractor-trailer, which jackknifed, leaving the car under the trailer, police said.
The crash was reported at 12:50 p.m., police said.
Zarzycki died from her injuries, while the driver, Matthew Britton, 26, of Villas, was taken to Cooper University Hospital with moderate injuries, police said.
The truck driver, Tyree Reid, 37, of Philadelphia, was not injured, police said.
Three right lanes of Route 42 were closed for about four hours, police said.
