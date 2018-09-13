VINELAND - A school bus holding kids from Vineland High School struck a traffic light pole on Wednesday after avoiding collision with another car, according to police.
At 2 p.m., the bus, which was holding about 40 students, was traveling westbound on Chestnut Avenue in Vineland when another car heading eastbound on Chestnut Avenue began to turn left on Main Road towards the bus, police said.
When the bus driver saw the car, identified as an early-2000’s grey Honda, they moved to the right and hit a curb before striking a traffic pole, police said.
The Honda stopped before making any contact with the bus and the bus also moved to the right to avoid a collision, police said.
Police said the other vehicle left the scene. Three students suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.
This investigation is ongoing.
