Anthony Figueroa and Nahomi Collazo, both of Vineland, were found guilty of drug distribution and weapon possession charges Tuesday by a Cumberland County jury after a trial of several weeks, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Figueroa and Collazo, were among approximately 38 individuals arrested and charged in Cumberland County in 2016 as the result of an investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime Bureau, along with cooperating federal, state and local agencies, into an alleged major heroin and cocaine drug trafficking organization, Webb-McRae said.
According to Webb-McRae, Figueroa, 29, was found guilty on all counts charged, specifically:
- Conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more.
- Conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana in a quantity of one ounce or more.
- Conspiracy to possess cocaine or heroin.
- Conspiracy to possess marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more.
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more.
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana in a quantity of one-half ounce or more.
- Possession of cocaine or heroin.
- Possession of marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more.
- Possession of a weapon while committing, attempting to commit or conspiring to commit the crime of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically a .357 Magnum caliber Luger revolver.
- Possession of a weapon by a previously convicted person.
According to Webb-McRae, Collazo, 37, was found guilty on all counts charged, specifically:
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine or heroin in an amount of one-half ounce or more.
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana in an amount of one ounce or more.
- Possession of cocaine or heroin.
- Possession of marijuana in an amount of 50 grams or more.
- Possession of a weapon while committing or attempting to commit the crime of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically a .357 Magnum caliber Luger revolver.
The evidence produced at trial included the results of the Feb. 5, 2016 lawful search of a residence on the 700 block of Wood Street, Vineland, Webb-McRae said.
Figueroa and Collazo were present at the residence, Webb-McRae said.
The evidence established that Figueroa and Collazo were in possession of 1.36 ounces of cocaine, 1.31 ounces of heroin, 3.34 ounces of marijuana, a .357 magnum and approximately $13,000 in currency, Webb-McRae said.\
In 2016, large quantities of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized from different locations, along with the seizure of numerous weapons and approximately $70,000 in currency, Webb-McRae said.
In addition to Figueroa and Collazo, who were found guilty by a jury on May 28, numerous defendants have previously pled guilty to narcotics offenses, Webb-McRae said. The following defendants have pled not guilty and remain pending trial: William Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Carlos Thomas, Rysheem Cradle, Geneva Powers and Rasheem Roberts, she said.
The sentencing of Figueroa and Collazo is scheduled for July 5, Webb-McRae said.
