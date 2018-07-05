VINELAND — A fire that broke out Wednesday night in a salvage yard claimed more than a dozen cars and 2 acres of nearby wooded area, fire officials said.
The Vineland Fire Department responded at 6:44 p.m. on the holiday to a reported fire at a salvage yard on West Chestnut Avenue near Mill Road.
About 14 cars caught fire, which then spread to a wooded area that bordered part of the salvage yard, said fire Deputy Chief Mark Cifaloglio.
Cifaloglio said the hot weather and dry conditions may have contributed to how the fire spread.
Neighbors told authorities they suspected a firework may have started the blaze, but Cifaloglio said fire and police officials are still investigating and do not know for certain yet what caused the fire.
There were no injuries, officials said, but firefighters were being monitored for heat exhaustion as they put out the fire and cleared the scene by 9 p.m.
Vineland police detectives were also on the scene, as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Rosenhayn Fire Department.
