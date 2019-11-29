VINELAND — Vineland residents are climbing ladders and stringing lights, preparing to enter the annual David Di Giovacchino Holiday Lighting Contest, which opened Friday.
It is sponsored by the City of Vineland and its Municipal Utilities Authority, which includes a city electric company. The contest usually attracts about 25 entrants, said Michael Tofanelli of Lee Tofanelli & Associates, the public relations firm working on the contest with the city.
Last year's winner was at 533 Mayfair Street, submitted by Mark and Mac Sockwell, Tofanelli said.
Corning Glass provides $1,000 in prize money for the top five winners, according to Mayor Anthony Fanucci.
Tofanelli said entries include everything from major light displays, to other types of decorations with more subtle lighting.
"Whatever the individuals want to do as far as incorporating lights with displays is fine," Tofanelli said. "There are no real rules. Judges each year look to see what's appealing to them."
The contest began in the 1980s, Tofanelli said. The city doesn't put out a map of the entrants, but encourages people to drive the neighborhoods looking for displays.
And sometimes the displays are out in the country on farms, he said.
"They have been in all parts of the city," Tofanelli said.
Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16 via e-mail to vmeu@vinelandcity.org, or by calling 856-794-4000 ext. 4149. Entries submitted via e-mail will receive a confirmation. Participants should include their name, address, daytime phone number, and clear directions to their residence. The contest is open to Vineland residents only.
Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Entrants are asked to have their displays turned on during these hours. Selected participants will be invited to City Hall where winners will be announced, and prizes awarded. The first place winner will receive $500, second place $300, third place $100; and fourth and fifth place will receive $50 each.
