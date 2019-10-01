VINELAND - A 22-year-old city man was in critical, but stable condition, Tuesday after being shot during a home invasion, according to a news release issued by city police.
The Vineland Police Department's detective bureau is currently investigating the home invasion / attempted homicide that occurred at approximately 3:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave.
During the course of this incident, a male resident, whose name has not been released, was shot one time in the face, police said. A family dog was also shot and killed, police said.
A female resident, whose name also has not been released, was inside the home at the time and was uninjured, police said.
The man was treated by Vineland EMS and later transported to Cooper Medical Center, police said.
Detectives have been in the area conducting the investigation and gathering evidence from the scene since the incident occurred. There is currently no description of the accused subject or subjects to release, police said.
Detectives are currently looking to speak with anyone in the area of Sunset Ave, N. Mill Road. and Pine Grove Avenue who may have video surveillance during the time in question. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police's detective bureau using the following methods:
Detective bureau at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181
Crime Stoppers (Anonymous) at 856-691-0345
Text Crime Tips to 847411 (VPDTIP) Free applications available on the Apple and Google Play Stores.
