VINELAND — A city man was arrested last week after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a game system, cash and $15,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said.
Jordan L. Jimenez, 20, of Vineland, was arrested on Sept. 5 in connection with the burglary reported the week before, police said.
Vineland Police said in an alert that the department responded to a residential burglary on Aug. 26 at the 4300 block of Robert Drive.
The homeowner said they were away when someone broke into the home and stole a PlayStation 4, $100 in cash and about $15,000 in jewelry, the alert said.
Officers identified Jiminez as the suspect and later arrested him arrested on Sept. 5. Jimenez was charged with burglary and theft and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.
Vineland Police said the stolen items were not yet recovered. The investigation was led by Detective Jose Torres.
Anyone with more information should contact the Vineland Police Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111, ext. 4180 or anonymously through Vineland Crime Stoppers 856-691-0345.
