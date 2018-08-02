VINELAND — A city man has been arrested in several area burglaries, police said.
Ismael Ramos, 32, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief, police said.
The arrest stems from the Vineland Police Department investigating burglaries at retail establishments throughout the city, including the Outlaw’s Burger Barn, Metro PCS and Verizon Wireless.
On June 22, a man entered the shed behind Outlaw’s and stole a generator valued at $1,000 before fleeing on foot, police said.
On June 26, a subject with a T-shirt covering his face smashed the window at Metro PCS and stole $150 from the cash register, police said.
And on June 28, a subject with a T-shirt covering his face smashed a window at the Verizon Wireless store and stole several tablets and cellphones, worth about $6,000, police said.
Detectives Angel Mercano and Mike Fransko identified the accused as Ramos, police said.
