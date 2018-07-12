Vineland Police vehicle
Vineland Police vehicle. 

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND - A Vineland man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, operating a car while unlicensed leaving the scene of a collision following a hit and run crash with a parked car on South 3rd Street and West Almond Street, according to police.

Reynaldo Martinez-Martinez, 30, allegedly fled the scene of the crash Monday and a witness followed the accused vehicle while contacting police. Martinez was located behind a residence and placed under arrest shortly after that.

He was unable to conduct a field sobriety test and provided breath samples yielding almost 3 times the legal limite, police said.

