VINELAND - A Vineland man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, operating a car while unlicensed leaving the scene of a collision following a hit and run crash with a parked car on South 3rd Street and West Almond Street, according to police.
Reynaldo Martinez-Martinez, 30, allegedly fled the scene of the crash Monday and a witness followed the accused vehicle while contacting police. Martinez was located behind a residence and placed under arrest shortly after that.
He was unable to conduct a field sobriety test and provided breath samples yielding almost 3 times the legal limite, police said.
