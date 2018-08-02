VINELAND — A city man was arrested for several burglaries in the area, police said.
Ismael Ramos, 32, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief.
The arrest stems from the Vineland Police Department investigating burglaries at several retail establishments throughout the city, which included the Outlaw’s Burger Barn, the Metro PCS and the Verizon Wireless.
On June 22, a man entered the shed behind Outlaw’s and stole a generator that was valued at $1,000 before fleeing on foot, police said.
On June 26, a subject with a t-shirt covering his face smashed the window at Metro PCS and stole $150 from the cash register, police said.
Finally, on June 28, a subject with a t-shirt covering his face smashed a window at the Verizon Wireless store and stole several tablets and cellphones – approximately $6,000 in value, police said.
Detectives Angel Mercano and Mike Fransko identified the accused as Ramos.
