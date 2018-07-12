VINELAND — A city man was charged this week after he ran away from the scene of a vehicle crash, police said.
Reynaldo Martinez-Martinez, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, operating a car while unlicensed, and leaving the scene of a collision, police said.
Police said Martinez-Martinez struck a parked car Monday at South Third Street and West Almond Street. Authorities said he ran away and they found him behind a building.
Martinez-Martinez was unable to complete a field sobriety test and provided breath samples yielding almost 3 times the legal blood alcohol limit, police said.
