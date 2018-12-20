BRIDGETON - Jules Black, of Vineland, was indicted on charges that include murder and unlawful possession of a weapon Wednesday, according to a Cumberland County grand jury indictment.
Black was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a handgun, and certain persons not to have weapons, the indictment said.
Black, 32, and Keilah S. Brooks, 25, were both charged with tampering with witnesses and informants, conspiracy, terroristic threats.
The murder charge stems from an incident on April 9, 2017 when Vineland police said Christian Rodgers, 26, of Millville, was shot and killed while walking at 1:25 p.m. along E. Chestnut Avenue in Vineland.
The indictment alleges that Black purposely caused the death or serious bodily injury resulting in the death of Rogers.
Black is detained on the murder charge, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He is serving a sentence on another charge, so he is not in the Cumberland County Jail, Webb-McRae said.
The charges that apply to both Black and Brooks stem from an incident or incidents that took place this past Aug. 15 in the Township of Fairfield, Cumberland County, the indictment said.
The terroristic threats charge stems from Black and Brooks allegedly threatening a person with the initials "L.G." with the purpose to put said victim in imminent fear of death under circumstances reasonably causing the said victim to believe the immediacy of the threat and the likelihood that it would be carried out, according to the indictment.
