A Vineland man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Jonathan Gadola, 67, was convicted on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of fourth-degree lewdness in connection to incidents that occurred on Sept. 26, 2016.
Gadola faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for each of the first-degree aggravated sexual assault convictions, Webb-McRae said. He will also be a registered sex offender under the Meghan’s Law requirement and will under parole supervision for life if he is ever released from prison.
The investigation was led by Vineland City Police Detective Michael Fransko and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Cara Khan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.