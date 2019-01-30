A Vineland man was fatally shot in his home Tuesday night after a confrontation with two unknown suspects, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
According to the prosecutor's office, the Vineland Police Department received a call at approximately 9 p.m. of a shooting Jan. 29 at 706 E. Oxford Street.
Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, 32 year-old Walter L. Brown, III, shot in his home.
Brown was transported to the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, officials said.
According to the Prosecutor's office, an ongoing investigation has lead officials to believe that unknown subjects entered Brown's home where he confronted them. During this confrontation, officials said Brown was shot before the suspects fled the area.
This investigation is ongoing with the Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit investigating.
Officials ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant Brian McManus of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (856) 207-1141 or Detective Justin Falluca of the Vineland Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (856) 691-4111.
Officials said anyone wishing to share information anonymously can download the CCPOTIP App and choose the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, submit an anonymous tip via text to 847411 with CCPOTIP or go to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page or website.
