VINELAND — A man who previously reported being bitten by a poisonous cobra has been fined for state officials for possessing 15 venomous snakes inside his home.
Allan E. Carlson, 54, of Vineland, pleaded guilty multiple charges of possession of a dangerous species and was fined $5,000.
The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association posted on Facebook that they a case stemming from an incident late last year.
On Sept. 10, 2018, city police were notified that Allan Carlson, 54, had been bitten by a cobra and was hospitalized at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Police alerted the New Jersey Division on Fish and Wildlife to investigate the potentially dangerous situation.
Authorities went to Carlson's home in the 2300 block of Quail Street, his mother let investigating state conservation officers into the home. According to officers, Carlson told his mother he was bitten by a poisonous African Black Forest Cobra snake while at a friend's house.
The mother explained to the conservation officer her son did care for some snakes in the house, but she did not believe they were poisonous. Concerned the venomous snake was loose, officers searched the home.
Officials said they found "alarming sites" in the upstairs of the home. According to the press release, dozens of plastic containers containing bugs to feed were found. Officers also found 30 plastic containers occupied by tarantulas, stacks of large containers, snake hooks and multiple snake skins hanging from the door. One room, described by the mother as used to feed the snakes, had the door shut, blocked by bricks and weights.
Officers interviewed Carlson in the hospital and said he was uncooperative and refused to explain the circumstances of when he was bit.
The investigating conservation officer obtained a search warrant and executed a complete search the following day, along with members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Vineland Animal Control officers and a reptile expert from the Cape May County Zoo.
During the search, officials captured two Reticulated Pythons, one of which was estimated over 10 feet long and an African Forest Cobra that were loose in a bedroom. The cobra was believed the be the snake that bit Carlson. Official said a total of 16 snakes were removed from the home, 15 of which were venomous, including spitting cobras and a green mamba.
The snakes were initially transported at the Cape May County Zoo. After a two day quarantine period, zoo officials said the snakes were transported by state officials to another secured facility.
