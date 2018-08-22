BRIDGETON — A Vineland man accused of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest was found guilty by a jury, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Wednesday.
Joshua Graham, 29, was charged after an appearance at the Vineland Municipal Court in March 2017. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Graham was in court and was asked by an officer, who was not identified, to remove his hat. Graham was then instructed to step out of the courtroom.
Outside of the courtroom, authorities said Graham “chest bumped” the officer, which led to a fight and Graham resisting arrest while using force. While in handcuffs, Graham used his head to purposefully hit the officer in the face. The officer suffered bruising, according to authorities.
Graham is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.
