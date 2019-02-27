VINELAND — The man police believed was claiming to work for the city's electric utility to gain access to homes was identified last week as an independent contractor with an energy sales company, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Police had received a report earlier this month that a man identified himself as a worker with Vineland Municipal Utilities at a home in the area of Edna and Junior Drives.
They said they did not know whether the man was trying to gain entry into the home, but said he matched the description of the suspect the department previously reported Jan. 18.
The department still encouraged residents to use caution with people who go door to door soliciting products.
