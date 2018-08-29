Vineland police arrested a man Tuesday evening after a three-hour manhunt in a cronfield, according to Vineland police.
In the early afternoon Tuesday, police received a report of a burglary on Mays Landing Road in Vineland.
Police responded to the area and received a description of a Grey Hyundai that the suspect was driving, police said.
When police tried to stop the car, the car continued to drive and the pursuit was terminated, according to police.
A few minutes later, the same car was seen crashing by Hance Bridge Road and Sherman Avenue, police said.
Police said the driver ran into a nearby cornfield. Police then conducted a three-hour search and requested assistance from state police to use a helicopter. Vineland K-9 police were also involved in the search, police said.
Vineland detectives identified the home of the driver in Millville and the suspect was arrested early Tuesday evening.
Terry Jenkins, 54, of Millville, was arrested for burglary, theft and eluding police.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.
