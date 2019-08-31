Efrain DeJesus Jr.

VINELAND — A report of shots being fire led to the arrest of a local man on weapons and drugs charges in early August, police said.

Although it appeared that Efrain DeJesus Jr. was not shooting at anyone in the area, the 36-year-old man was taken into custody after police reportedly found a handgun and seven marijuana plants in his home on Cherry Street.

Vineland police officers arrived to the area of Second and Cherry streets around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting, but no injuries. With assistance from the detective bureau, police identified DeJesus as a suspect.

Officers obtained a search warrant for DeJesus’ home and he was charged with one count of being a certain person not to possess weapons based on a prior criminal conviction and one count of cultivation of marijuana.

DeJesus was taken to the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.

In another arrest resulting from a tip, Vineland Police charged a 41-year-old Vineland man Tuesday with while intoxicated, reckless driving, unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle while suspended, uninsured motorist, fictitious tags, and refusal to inspect a motor vehicle. Jerry Santos was arrested following a call about a person using drugs in his vehicle and possibly overdosing at the Rite Aid on Landis Avenue.

