VINELAND − A fire ripped through a mobile home in Cedarcrest Village Wednesday afternoon, Vineland Fire Department confirmed.
Neighbor Mike Amico, who has lived in the park for 16 years, watched as fire fighters hosed down hot spots.
“The whole mobile home is a complete loss,” Amico said. “It was gutted by fire.”
The fire started after 3 p.m., a dispatcher with the department said. There is no information yet on injuries or how the fire started.
Amico said the home sits on the lot where another residence went up in flames about three years ago.
This story is still developing. Check back for updates.
