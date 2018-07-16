VINELAND — The officer who shot and killed Rashaun Washington on Saturday has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Vineland Police Department, in accordance with department policy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
The officer was not named, but the statement said the investigation revealed one officer discharged a weapon.
On Saturday morning, Vineland police responded to a home on West Wood Street near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on the front porch, according to previous press reports.
After several minutes, the man, identified as Washington, 37, was fatally shot.
Initial statements from authorities said Washington was a Bridgeton resident. However, family members of Washington who reached out to The Press of Atlantic City said he was a Camden resident.
By Sunday afternoon, a memorial with candles, crucifixes and blue and white balloons had been placed at the site where Washington was shot.
The shooting led to protests in the neighborhood Sunday night attended by more than 20 people.
The people who gathered at the site Sunday evening protested peacefully, holding signs, praying and leading chants such as “enough is enough” and “justice for Rashaun.”
Another protest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The investigation is being led by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone wishing to share information may call Detective Joseph Lowry at 856-453-0486, ext. 11197.
Anonymous tips can also be made by downloading the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip app, texting 847411 with CCPOTIP and your tip in the message line, or by going to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page or website.
