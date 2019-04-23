VINELAND-- Detectives are asking the public's help identifying a man they believe used counterfeit bills Monday, as part of their ongoing fraud investigation.
The unidentified man entered multiple businesses Monday and attempted to purchase items using counterfeit $20 bills, according to a post the department made to its official Facebook page. The post also included two photos of the alleged suspect.
These incidents occurred in the Center City area as well as the area of S. Delsea Drive in the area of the Cumberland Mall. Police believe its is possible that this subject may have attempted to pass these counterfeit bills elsewhere in Cumberland County as well.
Officials ask anyone who can identify this subject to contact the Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111.
Detective Mike Fransko is assigned as the lead investigator in this case. He can be reached at 856-691-4111 x4139.
