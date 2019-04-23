VINELAND-- Detectives are asking the public's help identifying a man they believe used counterfeit bills Monday, as part of their ongoing fraud investigation.

The unidentified man entered multiple businesses Monday and attempted to purchase items using counterfeit $20 bills, according to a post the department made to its official Facebook page. The post also included two photos of the alleged suspect.

These incidents occurred in the Center City area as well as the area of S. Delsea Drive in the area of the Cumberland Mall. Police believe its is possible that this subject may have attempted to pass these counterfeit bills elsewhere in Cumberland County as well.

Officials ask anyone who can identify this subject to contact the Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111.

Detective Mike Fransko is assigned as the lead investigator in this case. He can be reached at 856-691-4111 x4139.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments