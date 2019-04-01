A 68-year-old Vineland man was sentenced Friday to spend the rest of his life in a New Jersey State Prison with an 80-year sentence in which he won't be eligible for parole for 50 years, according to a news release by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office on Monday.
The sentencing was the result of the guilty verdict at the trial of Jonathan Gadola in August where the jury found him guilty of two counts each for aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Charges stem from incidents that occurred on Sept. 26, 2016 when Gadola sexually assaulted two victims under age 13, Webb-McRae said. Judge Michael Silvanio sentenced Gadola to prison, she said.
The investigation was conducted by Vineland City Police Det. Michael Fransko and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Det. Cara Kahn. The matter was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Price-Furfari and Assistant Leah Traub, Webb-McRae said.
