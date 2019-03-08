VINELAND — One lucky customer at a Vineland convenience store won big Wednesday after he uncovered the $2 million top prize from a New Jersey Lottery "Lucky 7s" scratch off ticket he purchased.
Praful Thakkar owns Todd's News Agency on South Delsea Drive where the ticket was sold and said the man who won is a regular customer.
The man had originally bought a $5 scratch off and won $20. He then decided to use those winnings to purchase the $20 version of the same scratch off ticket, Thajka said.
This second gamble proved to be a much bigger payout.
"He'd seen some weird thing so he came to me. I said I'd put it through the machine and it said 'jackpot,'" Thajka said.
There are only 3 top prize winning tickets out of the 7.2 million in circulation, according to the New Jersey Lottery's website. Another ticket was previously sold at Carter Liquor in Trenton, leaving one $2 million winning ticket remaining.
Thakkar said he is friends with the man, who would joke that he just needed "one big ticket."
"I said we're going to get it here. You're going to get it here just be patient," Thakkar said.
The face value of the ticket is $2 million but the actual payout will be $1,440,00.
Thakkar said the man had talked about possibly using the money to pay for his children's college education, but has so far liked to keep his winnings quiet.
Thakkar said that his store has a "blessing" for selling the winning ticket.
"That really makes my customers happy, Vineland residents happy and me happy," Thakkar said.
