VINELAND — The city and the Cumberland County Improvement Authority will host a “topping off” ceremony for the city’s new $20 million police headquarters Wednesday.
The ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. and will highlight the installation of the last structural beam for the project, according to a news release from the city.
The new complex, located at 620 E. Plum Street, includes a 66,000 square-foot, two-floor facility with parking, a main lobby, a records room, forensics, patrol and detective offices, prisoner processing, administrative offices, training rooms, locker rooms, a gym and 911 call center, according to the release.
“Over the past 20 months, my administration has worked hard to develop partnerships with municipal and county representatives, as well as other regional entities, in an effort to spur new development which benefits the residents and businesses of Vineland,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said in a statement.
The CCIA is the developer for the project and will serve as the temporary owner and management until it’s turned over to the city under a lease agreement, the release said.
The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2019.
“All of the planning, design, and thought that was put into the development of the new Police Station was carefully reviewed,” Vineland Police Chief Rudy Beu said in a statement. “It is both pleasing to the eye and highly functional, and is indicative of the commitment that Vineland has made to being a safe, forward-looking community.”
