VINELAND— A 30 year-old city woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after using a machete to repeatedly stab a man at her residence Sunday afternoon.
Deborah Shelkowsky was arrested at her home on the 500 block of Crystal Avenue at around 3 p.m. after police responded to a domestic incident, according to Sergeant Steven Triantos.
The victim was transported to the Inspira Medical Center, then to Cooper University Hospital for his injuries and is now in stable condition, Triantos said.
Shelkowsky also received weapons charges and is lodged in Cumberland County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.