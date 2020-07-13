BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman ended up with non-life threatening injuries Sunday when a car that she was a passenger in went off the road and struck a pole, State Police said.
At 7:59 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling on Route 40 west when it went off the road at mile post 36, said State Trooper Alejandro Goez.
State Police ID passengers from Galloway crash
Of the three people in the vehicle, one person, Shanita Gaines, 24, of Vineland, who was not the driven, was taken to area hospital for her non-life threatening injuries, Goez said. No charges were issued on Sunday, but the investigation is still ongoing, Goez said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.