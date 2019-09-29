Roars of turbochargers echoed through the parking garage at the Showboat Hotel on Sunday afternoon, while Volkswagen and Audi enthusiasts showed off their custom-built and branded cars during the the H2O International Volkswagen and Audi event.
The unconventional location fit perfectly with the community.
“It’s a little bit different than other car shows,” said Chris Bielski, of Williamstown, with his classic convertible Volkswagen Cabriolet, “these cars date a little further back. The parts are interchangeable and really, when it comes to showing, it’s all about what you’re into.”
This was the second year for the car show in Atlantic City. For many of the Volkswagen and Audi owners, the cars they bring to show are not just display cars.
“This is my all-around car,” said Anthony Rodriquez, of Union City, said about his suped-up 2012 Audi, “I take it to the shows. I take it to the drag track. I have groceries in the back. and I drive my kid around. It has 124,00 miles, so this is my every day car.”
The car show included stock, minor modification, classic, European and “wild” or major modification classes.
Oshen Hernandez, was proud to show off his custom-built Volkswagen, he affectionately called his “rustbucket.”
“I bought the shell for $200 last year, and I’ve been working on it at my garage buying leftover parts from other cars,” said Hernandez.
The custom-built car is his labor of love project, which he says exemplifies the “built not bought” motto the H2O International community appreciates.
The H2O International event drew criticism after a long run in Ocean City, Maryland. An unofficial gathering still happens in the Worcester County town.
But enthusiasts at the Atlantic City weekend assured that the rowdiness did not travel to the Showboat.
“This is a community,” said Frank Romeo, of Brick, who has owned and showed Volkswagens for more than 20 years. Romeo wears his love for the custom cars on his sleeve, showing off a “Volkswagen” tattoo on his forearm.
“You’ll see a couple of candies here, but mostly everyone who comes out shows something a little different. You meet people who have classics, people who just like to show off their dailies and people who put a lot of different parts all together,” he said, “you want a one-of-a-kind car, but the owners are always willing to tell you all about their cars.”
