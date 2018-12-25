MAYS LANDING — A 21-year-old firefighter died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning, police said.
At 6:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at Landis Avenue, just west of Estelle Avenue.
According to a police investigation the driver, Natalie Dempsey, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord westbound on Landing Avenue when she lost control of the car, veering off the roadway and striking a guardrail.
Police said Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car.
The Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook announcing Dempsey died in the line of duty.
"We are like a close knit family," said Fire Chief Jay Davenport, "this one has hit us hard". Davenport said Dempsey was on her way to a call early Tuesday morning.
"She was a beautiful person, she was a light in the sky" he said.
Dempsey had been a volunteer firefighter for three years and according to Davenport aspired to be a police officer. "She worked very hard," he said "anything she could do, she would, I could trust that."
Dempsey was the vice president of the volunteer fire company and will receive a full honors funeral. No arrangements have been announced.
