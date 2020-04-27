040720_nws_cumboclosed 27.jpg

Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

POLL: When do you think New Jersey will meet its goals and reopen?

Gov. Phil Murphy Monday announced his plan to reopen the state. The six point plan includes: a reduction in cases, expanding testing capacity, robust contact tracing, ensuring safe places where those positively diagnosed in the future can isolate, responsibly restarting our economy to restore our economic health, and ensuring our resiliency.

