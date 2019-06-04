Vote here sign in Atlantic City
MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

Around the area, voters will be heading to the polls to vote in the primary elections. 

In Atlantic City, there are 22 mostly Democrat candidates running for the right to run for six ward seats in the resort. The 4th Ward, where incumbent William "Speedy" Marsh is not running for re-election, has six Democrats and two Republicans vying for the primary win.

  • Candidate list for Atlantic County can be found here. 
  • Candidate list for Cape May County can be found here. 
  • Candidate list for Cumberland County can be found here. 
  • Candidate list for Ocean County can be found here. 

