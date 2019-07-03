WEST WILDWOOD — The two remaining members of the commission have not talked about replacing Commissioner Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned last month, or Business Administrator Chris Ridings, whose last day is Thursday.
"We have not discussed it," said Mayor Christopher Fox at Wednesday's commission meeting, when residents asked what will happen with each position.
Both resignations happened in the wake of $24,900 in ethics fines levied against Mayor Christopher Fox by the state. Fox, who subsequently lost his job as administrator in a nearby town, has vowed to appeal the ethics violations with the Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board.
Ridings resigned late last month, and said at Wednesday's commission meeting it is because his wife, a Methodist minister, has been transferred and they are moving. He has taken a job in Burlington County, he said.
Maxwell resigned last month without making a public comment, leaving just Fox and Commissioner Scott Golden to govern. Maxwell has not returned a call for comment, but officials have said he resigned for personal reasons.
Borough Solicitor Marcus Karavan said the commissioners could replace Maxwell or wait until the election in November.
But after the meeting Karavan said he has recommended they replace the commissioner soon.
"In a Walsh Act municipality with only three people I'd like to have a full board," said Karavan. The Walsh Act created the nonpartisan commission form of government, with three commissioners for small communities and five for larger ones.
And the commission has not decided whether to replace Ridings, Fox said.
"I would like to thank everyone in this room and the community," said Ridings. "I have enjoyed my time here."
Ridings started in the job in 2011, he said, hired by former Mayor Herbert Frederick.
Resident Joe Kline said Ridings has done a great job for the borough but questioned if the municipality is large enough to require an administrator. It is just .3 square miles and has about 600 residents.
"Most (smaller) boroughs do not have an administrator," said Kline. "The clerk and you guys (would) do that work."
"We haven’t talked about it," said Fox. "I can tell you from 1996 to 2008 we did not have administrator. Mayor Frederick hired an administrator."
But he said government is getting more complicated and it has been helpful to have Ridings on the job.
Residents also asked for an update on the Jeremy Mawhinney lawsuit. Former Class II police officer Mawhinney is suing the borough, alleging among other things that he was fired for writing tickets to political allies of Fox, and he was directed to target residents who may not vote for the mayor in future elections.
"We went to mediation and it did not resolve, and presently we are in discovery process," said Karavan.
The case may go to trial, he said.
The Local Finance Board levied the fines in April, in a 21-page report. The violations became public in May.
County Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti said last month the governing body may appoint someone to fill the seat until a commissioner is duly elected in November.
Many of the alleged ethics violations against Fox are related to actions he took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives.
The tiny borough has a budget of about $2.9 million a year. It is pay Ferentz $5,000 a month for 200 months, and her lawyer about $18,000 a month for 42 months, after Ferentz won a $1.7 million jury award in a lawsuit alleging mistreatment by a former mayor.
The borough's insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the borough -- by then under Mayor Chris Fox -- had not properly defended itself in the case.
The borough is appealing JIF's refusal to pay in court.
The borough has put a notice on its web site that the deadline for filing nominating petitions to run for Maxwell's unexpired term in the Nov. 5 general election is 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3.
Nominating petitions for those who wish to run for Maxwell's seat are in the Borough Clerk Donna Frederick’s Office, at 701 W. Glenwood Avenue, and may be picked up 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the according to the borough notice.
The election will be held the same day as the general election November 5.
For more information call the clerk's office at 609-522-4845.
